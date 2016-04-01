Liverpool and AC Milan hope as Aubameyang faces BVB snub
14 January at 21:40
Earlier today, Borussia Dortmund left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of their matchday squad to face Wolfsburg due to disciplinary reasons. According to coach Peter Stöger, the exact reason for this was because the Gabonese striker failed to attend the team’s technical meeting last night.
Unsurprisingly, the news has led to increased transfer speculation with the 28-year-old still likely to move on either this month or at the end of the season. Despite his proposed move to Guangzhou Evergrande falling through due to financial restrictions imposed by the Chinese government, there are several other clubs interested in securing his services.
Indeed, Arsenal are eyeing him up as a potential replacement for Manchester bound Alexis Sánchez while Liverpool have cash burning a hole in their pocket following the big money sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. Time will tell whether the German club decides to sell him during the current transfer window or hold off another few months, with AC Milan also continuing to monitor his situation.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
