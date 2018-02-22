Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona in race for German promise
28 February at 15:40Max Meyer is determined to secure a move to the Premier League this summer and has therefore rejected the idea of renewing his contract with Schalke 04.
Indeed, Liverpool and Arsenal have both expressed an interest in signing the Oberhausen native when his current deal expires at the end of the season.
Serie A giants AC Milan have also enquired about his willingness to join them via intermediaries, but the fact he is demanding a €6 million salary has put them off pursuing him any further. Unlike their English counterparts, the Rossoneri will operate within a relatively tight budget once the window opens.
La Liga leaders Barcelona are continuing to monitor his progress from afar, but have not taken any concrete steps towards signing him. Only time will tell where the 22-year-old ends up, though early indications tend to suggest the two English clubs lead the chase to snap him up on a free transfer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
