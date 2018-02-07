As per reports from the French media, Monaco star Thomas Lemar has turned down multiple opportunities to renew with contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

The 22-year-old Lemar has been one of the Monaco’s best players since last season and despite interest from multiple big clubs last summer, he decided to stay at Stade Louis II last summer. This season, the Frenchman has scored twice and has assisted thrice in 16 Ligue 1 outings for Leonardo Jardim’s men.

It is now believed that while Monaco want Lemar to extent his stay at the club, the winger has turned down all renewals from the Les Monegasque. His current deal expires in 2020.

Arsenal and Liverpool had drawn strong with Lemar last season and Arsenal had also made a club-record bid for him on deadline day. While he chose to stay, Monaco had to sell of the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy to other powerhouse clubs this past summer. Lemar though, is seen as the most valuable player out of the lot by Jardim as he was the first to shine from the batch that helped the club win the title last season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)