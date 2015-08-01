Liverpool and Arsenal on red alert as BVB CEO reveals attacking players could leave the club
25 February at 17:30Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has released an interview with ruhrnachrichten.de talking about the plans for the future of the Bundesliga giants. The club’s Chief Executive has revealed some interesting news especially for Liverpool and Arsenal fans as both Premier League clubs have set sights on some Bundesliga giants striking stars.
The Reds are being linked with a summer move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whilst Arsenal are reportedly considering replacing unhappy star Alexis Sanchez with Marco Reus. Talking to the German news outlet, Watzke said: “We have lot of players, especially up front, something can happen there.”
Borussia Dormund have recently claimed that they won’t be selling Aubameyang for less than € 80 million, while Reus’ release clause has not been revealed.
Watzke was also asked about Thomas Tuchel who is one of the potential candidates to replace Wenger: “He [Tuchel] has already said that he wants to talk about a potential contract extension at the end of the season, he wants to remain focused on football only and we respect that. There will be plenty of time to talk about the future at the end of the season.”
The German tactician’s contract runs until June 2018.
