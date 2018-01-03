Liverpool and Barça warned as Schalke announce decision on Goretzka’s future
03 January at 20:00Liverpool and Barcelona are waiting to know the decision of Leon Goretzka regarding his future at Schalke 04. The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and the Premier League and La Liga giants are among the club’s interested in welcoming the player’s services.
According to several reports in Germany, however, the player is willing to move to Bayern Munich and Bild revealed why the player is likely to snub a move to England and Spain favouring a move to the Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich’s boss Jupp Heynckes, however, has recently revealed that there is still no agreement between Bayern Munich and the 22-year-old.
Schalke 04’s director of football Chirstian Heidel has just released a very important update regarding the player’s future: “Whatever decision Leon will take, we will know it by the end of the month”, Heidel said. “At least for now, Leon has not told us that he wants to leave.”
