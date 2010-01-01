Liverpool and Barcelona must deal with release clause of Bundesliga star
22 September at 17:25Liverpool and Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano. The 18-year-old has shined in the first top flight season of his career and has attracted the interest of both European giants.
Liverpool have already acquired Upamecano’s teammate Naby Keita who will move to Anfield Road at the end of the season given that the Bundesliga giants refused to sell the Guinean midfielder last summer.
As for Upamecano, however, it could be more complicated to persuade Leipzig to sell.
Bild, in fact, have reported earlier this week that the Bundesliga side have reached an agreement to extend the player’s stay at the club.
Upamecano is expected to sign a contract extension until 2021 with a new release clause set to € 100 million.
Both Liverpool and Barcelona will have to deal with the high request of the Bundesliga side if they want to make an attempt to sign the promising defender in the summer. Transfer market has become crazy in the few years and Leipzig will only sell one of the jewels of their crowns at a very high price.
