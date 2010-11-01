Liverpool and Barcelona receive boost as Lazio announce De Vrij summer exit
19 February at 21:15
Inter and Barcelona have been handed a transfer boost in their chase for Stefan De Vrij. The Dutch International will see his contract expire at the end of the season and Lazio director of football Igli Tare has just announced that the club will withdraw their contract offer.
“I think we will withdraw our offer, but I can’t say why. It’s all about being fair. He is an extraordinary professional, he’s given a lot to Lazio and Lazio have given a lot to him but we’ll part ways at the end of the season", Tare told Premium Sport.
De Vrij is being linked with joining Liverpool, Barcelona and Inter and each of of these clubs will have a chance to sign the Dutchman as a free agent at the end of the season.
“There is nothing bad. We can only thank Stefan for what he did but now I can’t reveal the reasons of our decisions. We’ve improved a lot and we’ll do the same in the future. The only certainty is that there are many good footballers in the world and we must be smart and try to catch them.”
“Verona? We must get back on track tonight. We have plenty to lose tonight, we need a reaction.”
