Liverpool and Everton to battle it out for Trabzonspor playmaker
15 August at 13:40Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton will battle it out for the signature of Trabzonspor playmaker Yusuf Yazici, according to the Daily Star.
The playmaker has spent nine years with his side ever since joining them as them as a youth.
In the Turkish top flight last season, Yazici scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 22 outings for his side.
Now the 20-year-old has caught the attention of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and Blues manager Ronald Koeman
According to Turkish-Football, the Merseyside rivals are running the rule over Yazic and the Daily Star say that a source revealed that both Premier League clubs have watch Yazici during matches, as they look to find a suitable playmaker.
Trabzonspor chairman Muharram Usta is not willing to let one of his most prized assets leave, though.
Last week he said: "I want to see Yusuf here for our 50th year anniversary squad.
"He will be sold when the time is right, Yusuf will be an ambassador for the club and reach the highest level."
