Premier League side Liverpool and Serie A giants Juventus have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Javier Mascherano, who has reportedly chosen his next destination, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 33-year-old has made only six appearances this season, out of which just five have been starts. It is said that the Argentine defender announced his decision to leave Barcelona before Samuel Umtiti sustained an injury this past week.

The fact that Umtiti is now injured and Mascherano wants to move has set alarm bells ringing at Barcelona and while they know how much the former Liverpool man wants to move, they try making him reconsider the decision.

Mascherano is in need of more game-time and wants to play for Argentina in the upcoming World Cup in Russia next summer. He knows that he won’t get enough time on the pitch to make himself a regular for the Argentine, but prioritizes a move to China. The defender believes that a move to the United States or the Arab League could help him gain a spot in the national side for the World Cup.

Mascherano’s agent Walter Tamer is in Barcelona and is waiting for the Catalan side to resolve his client’s situation.

