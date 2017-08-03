Liverpool and Juve hope as Serie A defender refuses to extend expiring contract
05 August at 12:51Liverpool and Juventus are looking for some defence reinforcement and although the Old Lady has not put a new centre-back among her priorities, Liverpool are trying to snatch Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton.
The Dutch defender is believed to be the Reds’ priority target to strengthen their backline. Chelsea, however, have also entered transfer talks with the 25-year-old and the two Premier League giants could now bidding a bidding war for the talented Holland International.
Van Dijk’s compatriot Stefan De Vrij has also emerged as a transfer target of the Reds and the latest report of Repubblica.it is likely to give Jurgen Klopp’s side some kind of transfer hope.
De Vrij, in fact, is reported to be not willing to sign a contract extension with Lazio.
His current agreement with the Serie A giants expires in 2018 and the player’s entourage have already informed Lazio that De Vrij is not going to pen a new deal.
Lazio will still make an attempt to extend the player’s contract offering a new € 2 million-a-year deal with a very low release clause (between € 15 and € 20 million).
Juventus are also interested in signing the Dutch defender although the Old Lady is not going to make an offer this summer and would rather prefer to sign the rock-solid centre-back as a free agent next summer.
Go to comments