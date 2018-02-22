Liverpool and Juve target excluded from Real Madrid squad for Las Palmas

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has excluded outcast Dani Ceballos from the squad that will take on Las Palmas later today.



The 21-year-old Ceballos joined the Santiago Bernabeu based club from fellow La Liga side Real Betis this past summer, but has failed to settle in and find his feet at the club. Since his arrival, the midfielder has made only two starts in the La Liga, appearing seven times from the bench for the Los Blancos.



And while the Spaniard did feature for the Spanish U-21 side recently, Zinedine Zidane has not called him up for the game against Las Palmas and his name has been ommitted from the side that will take on Paco Jemez's men. So much so that reserves midfielder Oscar Rodriguez has been called up in Ceballos' place.



Rumors have linked Ceballos with moves to Juventus and Liverpool and he himself has expressed his desire to succeed at Real Madrid, but that dream of his is hardly coming closer to succeeding. Being excluded from the squad reflects a clear lack of confidence that Zidane has in him and it could be beginning of the end of Ceballos career at the Bernabeu.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)