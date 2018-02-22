Liverpool and Juve warned as Real star can leave ‘on one condition’
30 April at 15:00Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League giants Liverpool have been alerted as Real Madrid have one condition for allowing Mateo Kovacic to leave the club.
The 23-year-old Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of 29 million euros. Since joining though, the Croatian has failed to nail down a spot in the first team and has not settled in well. This season, Kovacic has struggled for time on the pitch, appearing 18 times in the La Liga, out of which nine are starts.
As per reports from Fichajes, Real will only sell Kovacic if the midfielder fails to break into the first team, with Juventus and Liverpool after the player.
Since joining, Kovacic has failed to find a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu and it is unlikely that he does that, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro already the obvious first choices in midfield.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments