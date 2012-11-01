Liverpool and Juventus blow as €50m starlet announces new contract agreement
26 November at 11:20Liverpool and Juventus are known to be long time admirers of Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams. The U21 Spain starlet has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract but the talented attacking winger has recently revealed to be close to signing a contract extension with his current club.
Speaking to Radio Euskadi on Sunday morning, the U21 Spain International revealed: “My agent is talking with the club and I don’t think there is any problem. I am happy to stay at Athletic, I’ve always said that. I hope the two parties will reach an agreement as soon as possible, I want to sign a new contract.”
“I think an agreement is very close and everything will be solved soon.”
The contract of the Spaniard expires in 2021 and both Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring him. Inaki Williams has four goals and five assists in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
