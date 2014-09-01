Liverpool and Juventus target gets injured with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are currently playing their first UEFA Champions league game of the new season as they are the back-to-back defending champs. They are taking on APOEL as they have a 1-0 lead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. There is some bad news for Real Madrid as one of their midfielders got injured. In fact, Mateo Kovacic picked up a knock as he had to be substituted out of the game at the 25th minute of play (replaced by German international Kroos). This isn't great news for Zidane as it still remains to be seen how long the Croatian midfielder will be out for. Let's not forget that Liverpool and Juventus have both been after him over the past few transfer windows but in the end, Real Madrid did not want to sell him.



Kovacic appeared in 39 games last season for Real Madrid as he scored two goals on the season. He will be hoping to keep on improving for los Blancos...