Liverpool and Man Utd can’t believe how low Mertens’ release clause is

Liverpool and Manchester United were linked with signing Napoli star Dries Metens last summer but the Belgian International’s move was blocked by Napoli who decided to extend the player’s contract until 2020.



Mertens, 30, netted 28 goals in 35 appearances with Napoli in the last Serie A campaign becoming one of the most wanted strikers in Europe.



Earlier in his playing career, Mertens had been mostly playing as an attacking winger, both on the left and on the right. Maurizio Sarri, however, played him as a sole striker last season to replace Arkadiusz Milik who had picked up a serious knee injury and needed a long time replacement.



Both Leonardo Pavoletti and Manolo Gabbiadini failed to fill the boots of the Poland International whilst Mertens perfectly replacing him attracting the interest of some top European clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.



Representatives of the Red Devils met the Belgian in Naple before the end of last season but did not manage to reach an agreement with Napoli.



Mertens’ away move from Napoli, however, could only be a matter of time as he has a € 30 million release clause included in his contract.



The release clause can be activated from next summer and is only valid for clubs outside Serie A.

Lorenzo Bettoni