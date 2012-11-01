Liverpool and Man Utd hope as Juve line-up Emre Can alternatives
26 November at 13:00The future of Emre Can is under strict scrutiny as the Germany International has yet to pen a new deal with Liverpool. The contract of the 23-year-old midfielder expires at the end of the season and several top European clubs are being linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season.
Juventus and both Manchester clubs are the most interested clubs in signing the talented footballer at the moment but Liverpool hope the player will persuade their star to sign a new contract before the end of the season.
The Serie A giants are aware that the economic power of English clubs may lead them to miss out on the Germany International and, therefore, they have also shortlisted some other centre midfielders who may be joining the club in the summer.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the bianconeri are willing to sign both Bryan Cristante and Nicolò Barella. Cristante, a product of AC Milan academy, is currently on loan at Atalanta from Benfica but the Dea will make his move permanent at the end of the season.
Barella is one of the most promising centre midfielders in Serie A and his price-tag is already set to € 20 million despite being 20-year-old only.
