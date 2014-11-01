Liverpool and Man Utd warned as Del Piero names Juventus’ ideal reinforcements

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero discussed potential Bianconeri transfer targets from the comfort of the Sky Sport studios. Firstly, he spoke of how highly he regards Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić: His assist for Felipe Caicedo’s last-minute winner against Genoa was pure genius. He played a great match, and is a fantastic player who I would recommend to anyone.”



Manchester United also regard the Serbian very highly, and have been linked with a bid to sign him next summer. The Red Devils know they will not have things all their own way, as he is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe right now.



As for Emre Can, who has been heavily linked with a move to Inter in recent days, Del Piero believes the Liverpool man would be a perfect signing for Juventus: “Maybe Juve can close a deal in January,” he said with a wry smile on his face. “They need someone like him. He has great physical strength, and would be a great fit alongside Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanić in the centre of the pitch.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)