Liverpool and Man Utd warned as Del Piero names Juventus’ ideal reinforcements
04 December at 15:50Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero discussed potential Bianconeri transfer targets from the comfort of the Sky Sport studios. Firstly, he spoke of how highly he regards Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić: His assist for Felipe Caicedo’s last-minute winner against Genoa was pure genius. He played a great match, and is a fantastic player who I would recommend to anyone.”
Manchester United also regard the Serbian very highly, and have been linked with a bid to sign him next summer. The Red Devils know they will not have things all their own way, as he is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe right now.
As for Emre Can, who has been heavily linked with a move to Inter in recent days, Del Piero believes the Liverpool man would be a perfect signing for Juventus: “Maybe Juve can close a deal in January,” he said with a wry smile on his face. “They need someone like him. He has great physical strength, and would be a great fit alongside Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanić in the centre of the pitch.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
