Liverpool and Man Utd warned as Inter want to pay Roma star’s release clause
02 May at 17:55According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter remain keen on the idea of signing Kevin Strootman during this summer’s transfer window.
Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio is a long-term admirer of the Roma midfielder and knows that coach Luciano Spalletti would relish the opportunity to work alongside him again.
However, the Dutchman’s contract with the Giallorossi contains a sizeable €45 million release clause; a sum which La Beneamata would be in no position to pay should they fail to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring his situation. Indeed, forking out €45 million would be much less difficult for either of them.
