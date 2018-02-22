Liverpool and Manchester United have strong interest in Napoli's Jorginho
26 March at 19:25Napoli are having a strong season as they are in the hunt for the Italian Serie A league title. Sarri's club are only two points back of Max Allegri's Juventus as there will be a crucial head-to-head meeting between both clubs in a few weeks from now. One player who is having a solid season for Napoli is Italian national team player Jorginho as the 26 year old is on a few EPL clubs radar.
LIVERPOOL AND MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE INTEREST - Klopp's Liverpool have been interested in Jorginho for some time now but they might not be the only ones. According to the Daily Mail, it seems like José Mourinho now has a lot of interest in the Napoli midfielder as they are also said to be on his tracks. Could a Liverpool-Manchester United battle be on the horizon? This could very well be as Arsenal might also have their word to say as well...
Jorginho has appeared in 30 games so far this season for Napoli as he scored 3 goals and added 4 assists so far in 2017-18.
