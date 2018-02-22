Liverpool and Real Madrid warned as Roma star open new contract talks
07 May at 20:01Liverpool and Real Madrid will be battling it out to win the Champions League in Kyev in two weeks but the two European giants could cross their paths once again in the summer when both clubs are expected to make a move to sign Roma star Alisson.
The Brazilian has emerged as one of Serie A’s best goalkeepers this season and according to reports Liverpool and Real Madrid have already made some attempts to secure the services of the talented keeper.
According to Sky Sport, however, hopes of Liverpool and Real Madrid could be frustrated by Roma’s attempt to extend the player’s contract. The Brazil International is contracted with the giallorossi until 2021 and his salary is around € 1.5 million-a-year-deal.
The report claims Roma will double the player’s wages offering Alisson a € 3 million-a-year deal until 2023.
Talking about Alisson’s future, Roma’s CEO Baldissoni claimed last Friday: “The club will decide whether we want to sell him based on what is being offered to us, as well as the player’s will. If everyone has an agreement, then a decision will be made. Florenzi? We think Monchi is the best sporting director in Europe. He will make the appropriate assessments.”
