The future of Karim Benzema at Real Madrid is under strict scrutiny. The French striker is tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season and according to reports in Spain Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already prepared a four-man shortlist to replace the Frenchman.



According to Mundo Deportivo the first two names on Florentino’s shortlist are those of Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah.



The England striker, however, is also the most expensive possible replacement for Benzema given that Spurs won’t sell their star striker for less than € 220 million, Mundo Deportivo claims.



As for Salah, the president of Egypt football federation Hany Abo Rida has recently revealed that Real Madrid will make an offer to sign the former Roma winger at the end of the season. Salah could move to the Bernabeu allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to play as sole striker in the 2018/19 campaign.



The other two strikers wanted by Real Madrid are Inter striker Mauro Icardi (who has a € 110 million release clause) and Robert Lewandowski.