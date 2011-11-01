Liverpool and Tottenham to go head to head for promising Germany winger
27 March at 18:55Liverpool and Tottenham will battle it out in the summer for the signing of promising Germany winger Maximilian Meyer who is contracted with Schalke 04 until June 2018.
According to today’s edition of the Daily Mirror both Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp are long time admirers of the 21-year-old who has just 14 months left in his contract with the Bundesliga giants.
No secret that new contract talks are being stalling as the player himself has recently confirmed that negotiations with his club have lead nowhere so far.
“There have been no further talks, but I could still extend my contract, the odds are 50-50”, Meyer said.
The talented German winger is the captain of the U21 Germany national team squad, although he has already four appearances and one goal with the senior team.
Meyer has four assists and two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions with the Bundesliga giants and both Liverpool and Tottenham will try to sign him in the summer, especially if he’d fail to sign a new deal with Schalke.
