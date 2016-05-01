Liverpool-Arsenal 4-0: stats and best pictures from Anfield

SHOW GALLERY

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0 thanks to a stunning performance at Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp’s men netted two goals in the first half and two goals in the second half. Roberto Firmino netted the opener with a surgical header, whilst Saido Mane made it two for the Reds minutes before the half time whistle. The dominion of Liverpool continued in the second half when Mohammed Salah netted his first league goal in a big Premier League clash with the Egypt star who also provided an assist for Daniel Sturridge later on. Check out the stats of the game and the best pictures from Anfield.

