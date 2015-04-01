Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has formally handed in a transfer request. German daily

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will have been alerted by the fact that Borussia Dortmund strikerhas formally handed in a transfer request. German daily Bild reports that the 27-year-old has met with club directors and advised them of his intention to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer.

It’s been another terrific campaign for the Gabon international who netted 31 times to pip Bayer Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to the golden boot award but his future has always been a huge topic of discussion with some of Europe’s biggest names vying for his signature.



His next destination could in fact be the Premier League with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all linked with potential moves along with Spanish giants Real Madrid. It’s understood that an offer of around £40M will be enough to force his current employers to sell and now there looks set to be a titanic tussle to win the race for his signature.