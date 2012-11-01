Liverpool, Arsenal preparing to battle over PSG star forward
26 November at 12:20Liverpool are set to battle Arsenal for Julian Draxler with the Mirror detailing that the Germany international will become available due to the FFP burden that Paris Saint-Germain currently faces.
The Reds and Gunners could profit from PSG's need to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules with Neymar's £198 million move from Barcelona to be followed 12 months on by a £166m deal to turn Kylian Mbappe's loan into a permanent move.
Arsene Wenger has been a long-standing admirer of the former Schalke and Wolfsburg star, though Jurgen Klopp could take advantage of being a compatriot of Draxler's to persuade him to move to Anfield.
Under Unai Emery, Draxler has been unable to secure a consistent role in the French capital. t means Draxler could be set for another big-money move with Wolfsburg paying £22m for his services from Schalke before PSG forked out £28m to take him to Ligue 1 from Wolfsburg.
Go to comments