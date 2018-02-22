Premier League target Adrien Rabiot may no be long for Paris Saint-Germain, if the latest news from France is accurate.

According to the Parisien, the PSG midfielder isn’t so sure about extending his current deal with the Ligue 1 leaders.

His side has a huge edge in the league, and has a seventeen point lead over Monaco. Things in Europe haven’t quite worked out, however, with Unai Emery’s side never making it to the Champions League quarter finals, and being stopped at the Round of 16 for two seasons in a row.

Rabiot is wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, and has scored five goals and made seven assists in all competitions.

Yet the news is that PSG want to keep their man at all costs, and are willing to make another try for it before his deal expires in June 2019.

Will the midfielder end up leaving?