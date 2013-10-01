Roma may be out of the race for Riyad Mahrez but the Algerian international’s future remains a puzzle. The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation over his future but despite this, he was inspirational in Leicester City’s weekend win over Brighton.





According to Starsport however, both Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to make a late move to try to add the play-maker to their respective squads. With Mahrez still keen on a move but The Foxes not in too much of a hurry to cash-in, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sees the player as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez who’s own future is still in serious doubt.

Up in the North-West, Liverpool tactician Jurgen Klopp could still lose his main talisman Philippe Coutinho and the German is eyeing Mahrez to replace the Brazilian star. Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare refuses to get drawn in on the latest situation although he has been keen to confirm that the Italian side’s £32M offer was nowhere near enough.