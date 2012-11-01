Liverpool & Arsenal to battle over PSG star

British tabloid the Sunday Mirror report that Paris Saint-Germain are open to offers for German internationa Julian Draxler when the transfer window opens in January.



According to the report Ligue 1 giants have nformed Premier League clubs that they are open to parting ways with at least one of their first-team squad players when the window opens in January in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules. The Qatar backed club broke the transfer world record this past summer when they signed Neymar for over €200 million and must offload some of their stars in order to balance the books.



So far this season the German international has only started in nine of PSG's first 16 fixtures across all competitions getting on the scoresheet only twice.



This has put Liverpool and Arsenal managers Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger on high alert as the 24 year old former Wolfsburg and Schalke player prepares for yet another big money transfer in January.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)