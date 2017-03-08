Liverpool could be back in the market for frustrated Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the

The Merseyside paper writes that the 23-year-old is back on Jurgen Klopp’ shopping list.

The Bild claimed that Chamberlain was becoming increasingly frustrated at his benchings, and was named in

In fact, the English daily claims that the 23-year-old will likely be sent on his way in summer anyway, as he enters the final year of his deal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made eleven EPL starts this season, up from the nine total he managed last season. The young winger has scored seven EPL goals for the Gunners...since the 2012-2013 season.

The Englishman could be a great foil for Sadio Mane, and could play down the middle, too.