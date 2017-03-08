Liverpool back for frustrated Arsenal wantaway
09 March at 15:30Liverpool could be back in the market for frustrated Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Liverpool Echo claim.
The Merseyside paper writes that the 23-year-old is back on Jurgen Klopp’ shopping list.
TEAMtalk had reported back in January that the German gaffer was interested in the England international, who has struggled for playing time of late.
The Bild claimed that Chamberlain was becoming increasingly frustrated at his benchings, and was named in a recent Telegraph article as one of a number of unsettled Arsenal stars.
In fact, the English daily claims that the 23-year-old will likely be sent on his way in summer anyway, as he enters the final year of his deal.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has made eleven EPL starts this season, up from the nine total he managed last season. The young winger has scored seven EPL goals for the Gunners...since the 2012-2013 season.
The Englishman could be a great foil for Sadio Mane, and could play down the middle, too.
@EdoDalmonte
