Liverpool back in the race for exciting starlet as Inter give up chase
11 August at 17:20Inter are looking for a new attacking winger to join the San Siro with the nerazzurri who have been linked with signing several top players this summer.
The last two players to be linked with a move to AC Milan are Emre More and Patrik Schick. The Bundesliga starlet had reached a verbal agreement with Inter but the latest reports suggest there is still no green light from Borussia Dortmund for the player’s sale.
Schick is also a transfer target of the Serie A giants as his move to Juventus collapsed due to failed medical.
The 21-year-old striker, however, had new successful medical yesterday which means the player can now sign any other club.
Inter are determined to sign Schick and drop their interest in Emre Mor who is also a transfer target of Liverpool.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are set to retire from the race to sign Mor. It is still not clear why the Serie A giants have failed to welcome the player’s services yet but their interest in Mor is reported to have seriously cooled and that’s why Liverpool are now free to get back in the race to sign the exciting starlet.
Go to comments