Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus target has chosen his next club
20 September at 16:12Many top clubs are closely monitoring Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka. The Germany International will see his contract expire in 2018 and his club are reported to have offered him a contract extension worth € 8 million-a-year.
Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool are reported to be among the clubs interested in the signing of the 22-year-old who is regarded as one of the most promising German footballers.
Goretzka is not going to sign a contract extension with Schalke despite the Bundesliga giants’ crazy offer and according to German paper Bild Goretzka is not even going to sign for either Juventus, Barcelona or Liverpool.
Bayern Munich, in fact, are reported to have already closed an agreement with the player’s entourage. The Bundesliga giants will announce the player’s signing either in January or at the end of the season which is when Goretzka will move to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.
