Liverpool blow as Handanovic pens new Inter deal

The news was in the air for some time now but it is now official: Samir Handanovic renewed his deal with Inter up until June 30th 2021. This pretty much means that Handanovic will likely finish his career at Inter. Here is what he had to say on the matter in an interview with Inter TV:



"I am privileged to be Inter's starting goalkeeper. It is an honor to play for Inter and to be part of the history of this club. There have been so many top goalies who have played for Inter over the years and with this renewal, I also hope to be remembered by the fans. December? Well for us it will be very important since there are many games to be played. We are fully focused on our game against Chievo Verona as we don't want to look too far. The fans? We we are very happy that many fans have been coming to the stadium, it is an important signal. We always try to respond on the pitch and that's what we want to do against Chievo. They have been doing very well but we want to do good too. We have to be well prepared ....".