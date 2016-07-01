If reports are to believed, Samir Handanovic is set to seal a new deal at Inter Milan, dealing blow to Liverpool's hopes of sign him.

Currently 33, Handanovic has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world since the past three or four seasons and has made 14 appearances for the nerazzurri this season, impressing under Luciano Spalletti.

Corriere dello Sport report that Handanovic is set to pen a new deal at San Siro and it is expected to be a one that will look to keep him at the club through 2021. And it is said that it is a matter of days before he signs the deal.

Despite that though, Handanovic won’t be among the club’s highest earners. He will earn 3.2 million euros a year, once he signs a contract. As things stand, Mauro Icardi 4.85 million euros, while Ivan Perisic earns 4.6 million.

The Slovenian will turn 34 in spring and his dreams of playing the Champions League once again is one of the reasons for why is set to sign the new contract.

