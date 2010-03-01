British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ have revealed the exact figures for the bonuses in the deal that has taken Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona from Liverpool.

After months and months of heavy speculation, it was made official that Coutinho had joined Barcelona for a club-record 142 million pounds fee. While the exact fee was revealed, the bonuses in the deal were not made clear by the club.

Mundo Deportivo was of the opinion that the deal would be a total one of 160 million pounds, but the Guardian has revealed that the 40 million bonuses involved in the deal.

The Catalans will pay five million euros once the Brazilian plays 25 matches and will pay a further 20 million once he has played 100 games for Barcelona.

They will pay 10 million if he helps Barcelona qualify for the Champions League twice and the Nou Camp based side will pay 5 million more if he wins the Champions League at the club.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)