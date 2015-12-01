Liverpool boss happy with Wenger stay
25 August at 16:20Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has expressed his admiration for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and is glad that the Premier League’s longest serving manager has chosen to stay on at Arsenal, according to Goal.
Speaking at a pre-match news conference, the German boss said: "He's the only person who can judge this - apart from the board at Arsenal, who think the same and extended his contract.
"After this long, unbelievable, successful time, always being in the Champions League, always being close to winning things, you can get the feeling that a few people don't want you anymore. I don't understand it.
"The only thing I can say is that I really respect him a lot. I really respect all the things he has done in the past, for Arsenal but also for football in general.
"He's a big, big, big manager in the history of the Premier League, of football, of whatever. He has the power still and that's all you need. I'm happy that he's still there."
