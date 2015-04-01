Liverpool boss provides Coutinho update
14 August at 19:25Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided to the status of star attacker Philippe Coutinho, according to the Red’s official website.
Rumours have been circling for several weeks about how Coutinho could be making the move to La Liga side Barcelona, after the club lost one of their star players, Neymar, to Paris Saint Germain in a world record breaking deal.
Coutinho is currently out of action with a back injury and manager Klopp spoke to journalists at a press conferences, providing an update.
“Nothing has changed in the last few days, not on the one side, not on the other side,” said Klopp.
“He is not available for us in the moment, that’s the main issue if you want. He cannot play for Liverpool in this moment and, how everybody can imagine, that’s quite a blow for us.
“We’ve known for a few days about it so we can prepare this game without him, like we have to prepare the game without Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge.”
Jacque Talbot
