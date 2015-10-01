Liverpool boss says transfer market is not a magical solution
14 September at 14:40Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that purchasing another player would not solve all of the Reds problems automatically, according to the 42.
Dejan Lovren’s error caused Wissam Ben Yedder to score early in Wednesday’s match in the Champions League against Sevilla at Anfield, but Klopp is adamant that the market is not a magical solution.
“I know you are always looking for this thing — the defence was always something being talked about: ‘We didn’t sign this or that’,” said Klopp, whose side was returning to Champions League action after a two-season absence.
“If these problems could be solved by one player you can imagine we would have put all our money into it and say: ‘Let’s do this’.
“It is about being dominant and losing a bit of a grip on the game in all the defensive moments.”
Klopp said there was room for improvement and that his players needed to learn to be dominant and not give away easy goals.
“It is not a general defending problem but we have to improve 100%,” said the Liverpool boss.
“It is disappointment, frustration, but that is completely normal,” he added.
