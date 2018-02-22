Liverpool have won three of their five previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L1), including a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in December.



Bournemouth have only won one of their 12 previous meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D3 L8), winning 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium in December 2016.



There have been 19 goals scored in the five previous Premier League meetings between these sides, at an average of 3.8 per game.



Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League home games (W11 D7), the longest current run in the division, and the Reds’ longest run since August 2009 (31 games).



Bournemouth have won a league-high 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League, including five from the last three in the competition (W1 D2).



The Cherries have only won two of their 17 away games against ‘big six’ opponents in the Premier League (D2 L13), with both wins coming at Chelsea (December 2015 and January 2018).