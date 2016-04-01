Liverpool have been a given a huge boost in their chase for German international Julian Brandt. The 20-year-old winger had been linked with a move to Bayern Munich with reports last week suggesting that the player had already signed an agreement to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side.





Brandt’s father, who is also his agent, has told Kicker (via The Express) that these reports were simply untrue explaining that; “It is fake news that Julian has agreed terms with Bayern. Julian has never been in the situation where he had to - or wanted to - make a decision on his future.”



The youngster remains one of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s primary summer targets and the Daily Star quotes German football expert Lee Price who stated that; “"Jurgen Klopp prefers to shun the signing of big-name players, instead focusing on younger talents that he can develop. "And the latest prospect on his radar is Leverkusen wide man Julian Brandt.”

"Klopp is confident of landing his man, with his reputation with young players edging him ahead in the race."