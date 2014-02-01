Reports in the Sunday Mirror suggest that Liverpool have joined the race to sign young Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke. The 19-year-old frontman, who has failed to convince new boss Antonio Conte since returning from a loan period at Dutch side Vitesse, looks set to leave the club after failing to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge.





According to The Sun , Solanke has demanded £50,000-a-week to stay in West London which Conte has no intention of meeting. It’s also believed that the youngster has already had talks with RB Liepzig over a possible move to Germany, which would see Chelsea miss out on a potential windfall. Should Liverpool take the player on the other hand, the Premier League leaders would net around £8 million for a player who has only featured once for the senior side. If Solanke heads to Leipzig, he could leave for as little as £350,000.

There are also suggestions that Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation with interest with boss Carlo Ancelotti aware of the players ability during his time on the bench at Stamford Bridge.