Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be given a substantial transfer kitty to go shopping with this month and according to Bild, the player at the top of his wanted list is highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.



The German tactician is believed to have around £40 million available to him and has identified strengthening his attacking department as his top priority. With Sadio Mane away on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Daniel Sturridge struggling for fitness once again, Klopp sees the 20-year-old German international as the perfect addition to his squad.



Liverpool will hope that Philippe Coutinho will soon be available after missing the festive period due to an ankle injury and Klopp is also aware that getting his hands on Brandt will not come cheaply. The players current market-value is believed to be around £43 million although the Merseyside club will look to try to negotiate with Leverkusen and could even offer the German’s a player plus cash deal in order to get their man.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler