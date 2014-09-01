Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League matches against Burnley (L1), including winning all three contests at Anfield.

Burnley have won just once in their last 23 away games versus Liverpool in all competitions (D4 L18), losing the last nine in a row.

The Clarets haven’t lost 10 consecutive away matches versus a single opponent since March 1958 against Aston Villa.

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in four successive Premier League home games – they haven’t kept five in a row in the competition at Anfield since February 2007 (nine in a row) under Rafa Benitez.

Burnley have been leading Premier League matches for a combined 153 minutes this season, only Chelsea (172) have been in a winning position for longer so far in 2017-18.

The Clarets have had a league-high 30% of their shots this season from corner situations, but they have also allowed their opponents the highest proportion of their shots from corners (31%).

A league-high 22.5% of passes that Burnley have played this season have been long passes (35+ yards in any direction) – the highest proportion of any team in the competition after MD4.

