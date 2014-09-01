Liverpool-Burnley 1-1 live
16 September at 16:45Welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool-Burnley. This is what you need to know ahead of the kick off:
- Liverpool have won five of their six Premier League matches against Burnley (L1), including winning all three contests at Anfield.
- Burnley have won just once in their last 23 away games versus Liverpool in all competitions (D4 L18), losing the last nine in a row.
- The Clarets haven’t lost 10 consecutive away matches versus a single opponent since March 1958 against Aston Villa.
- Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in four successive Premier League home games – they haven’t kept five in a row in the competition at Anfield since February 2007 (nine in a row) under Rafa Benitez.
- Burnley have been leading Premier League matches for a combined 153 minutes this season, only Chelsea (172) have been in a winning position for longer so far in 2017-18.
- The Clarets have had a league-high 30% of their shots this season from corner situations, but they have also allowed their opponents the highest proportion of their shots from corners (31%).
- A league-high 22.5% of passes that Burnley have played this season have been long passes (35+ yards in any direction) – the highest proportion of any team in the competition after MD4.
LIVE UPDATES
