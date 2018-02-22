Liverpool: Buvac troubles give Roma hope?

The absence of Jurgen Klopp's trusted assistant Zeljko Buvac could do enough to hand Roma the hope of turning the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie around against the Reds on Wednesday.



The giallorossi had reached the semi-finals of the competition after upsetting Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the competition. The first-leg of the semi-finals saw the Romans face a trip to Anfield and it ended in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Reds. A Mo Salah brace in the first half, a one from Roberto Firmino in the second and a Sadio Mane goal made it 5-0, before Edin Dzeko pulled one back and Diego Perotti got the second through a spot-kick.



The absence of Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac, who has left the club temporarily for personal reasons, could help Roma succeed in the second leg.



Reports suggest that it is unknown when the Serbian will return to the club, but it is known that he will return to take his place alongside Klopp soon in the future.



It is said that the decision was a mutual one and involved the willingness of both Klopp and Buvac, who have played a vital role in revitalizing Liverpool since taking over from Brendan Rodgers. Buvac is known to be Klopp's most trusted assistant and his absence can help Roma when they play the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)