Liverpool: Can returns from International duty due to injury
24 March at 20:00Liverpool star Emre Can has made return from International duty due to a back injury. The 24-year-old did not feature in the International friendly between Germany and Spain yesterday and Germany boss Joachin Loew has decided to withdraw him from his Germany squad.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed Can picked up a back injury last week and even though the player joined his national team for the International break, Can is not fit enough to play and Loew has sent him back to Liverpool to recover from his injury as soon as possible.
Can’s return to Liverpool is definitely good news for the Reds who are still battling it out for a Champions League placement and will face Manchester City in the quarter finals of Europe’s elite competition.
Can’s Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season and Juve, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are said to be interested in welcoming his services at the end of the season.
