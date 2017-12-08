Premier League giants Liverpool have refused to give any guarantees regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho at the club.

The Brazilian superstar had drawn strong links from Barcelona this past summer and a move failed to materialise after Liverpool ended up rejecting multiple bids for the former Inter Milan man.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore was talking to Sky Sports about Coutinho. He refused to give any guarantees about his stay at Anfield. He said:

Moore though, reiterated that the player is not for sale. He said: "We made a statement last year and the player is not for sale and that's the ownership statement,"

25-year-old Coutinho has already scored nine times in all competitions for Liverpool, assisting six times and has been as important a player to them as he was last season.

"As far as I'm concerned, the team we have now is the team we're going to have in January. And I do not have a crystal ball, so I do not know what's going to happen."