How will Liverpool line-up against Sevilla?

Liverpool will face Spanish outfit Seville in their next Champions League match. The Reds had disastrous game on Saturday as they lost 5-0 to a rampant Manchester City side, with Sadio Mane getting sent off after a collision with former Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.



Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool get off to a winning start to their Champions League campaign, but knows that this side will face a tough test against the La Liga giants.



Philippe Coutinho was linked to Barcelona over the summer transfer window and even handed in a transfer request to the club. Barca, though, had all their bids rejected, and ended up bringing in Ousmane Demebele from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. Klopp says that he is set for Champions League duty this week.



Expected line-up: Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.



Sevilla predicted XI: Rico, Mercado, Pareja, Clement, Correa, N'Zonzi, Kranevitter, Vitolo, Vazquez, Ben Yedder, Jovetic.