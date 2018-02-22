Liverpool are set to explore an alternative to Roma star Alisson.

​According to the Mirror, the Anfield side is hoping to sign Jack Butland of Stoke.

​Jurgen Klopp’s side is struggling in goal, with neither Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet proving that they’re world class.

​Though the Belgian was signed to an extension in early 2017, he has since failed to earn the starting job, prompting Liverpool to approach Roma over Alisson.

Though recent reports indicated that Alisson is expecting a move to the Premier League - and specifically Anfield - in the summer, his high price (

65 million) could be scaring the Reds off.

Butland, for his part, would only cost

45m. He played lights out in a recent tussle with Southampton, earning the relegation-threatened side a much-needed point. The England goalkeeper is also wanted by Arsenal, reports indicate. The Gunners are planning to replace Petr Cech, who is 35 and past his best.