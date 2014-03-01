Liverpool chase Real Madrid defender to shore up creaky back line
10 February at 12:45Liverpool are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to the latest reports coming from Spain.
Ok Diario (via Le10Sport) claim that Jurgen Klopp sees the Merengues defender as the man who can shored up his back line. Liverpool have been rather creaky there in recent weeks, contributing to their fall from the Top 4, and Champions League qualification.
The 27-year-old is reported to be worth €20 million, though it also appears that Zinedine Zidane isn’t up for parting with his man.
With Pepe and Sergio Ramos both struggling with injuries this season, Fernandez has ended up making over 20 appearances, and doing a good job at the back for the Bernabeu side.Having been promoted from the Galacticos’ academy, the youngster has done very well in making 65 appearances, and is appreciated for his versatility.
