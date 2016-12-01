Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd & Spurs contracts expiring in 2018

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs will soon start dealing with the winter transfer window but signing and selling players won’t be the only task of the Premier League giants in the January transfer window.



Each one of these Premier League club, in fact, will have to begin talks to extend the contracts of their stars. Manchester United representatives will be the busiest as there are eight Red Devils’ star that will see their contract expire at the end of the season.



Liverpool’s only footballer with an expiring contract is Emre Can but it is believed that the Reds will struggle to persuade the German to extend his stay at the club due to the interest of Juventus and Manchester City.



​Chelsea and Tottenham have a few contracts to work on but they are surely not sweating over the future of their players with expiring contracts.



Check out which Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd and Liverpool players will see their contracts expire in 2018.

