Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given the clearest indication yet that he will offload England goalkeeper Joe Hart at the end of the season. The Catalan tactician omitted the player from his plans for the current campaign forcing him to seek first-team football in Serie A on a season long loan at Torino.



In his latest interview, Guardiola looks to have made it quite clear that Hart doesn’t figure in his future plans either. When quizzed about the possibility of 29-year-old's return, he replied; ““I’m so happy with Willy (Caballero) and Claudio (Bravo).” Guardiola then added that; “We are going to talk about it at the end of the season.”





The Mirror believes that the 35-year-old Caballero will even be offered a new-deal at The Etihad Stadium after replacing Bravo as the number one choice at the club.

Now it’s believed that both Liverpool and Chelsea, who have both been linked with a move for the England custodian, will step up their interest to try to lure him to Anfield or Stamford Bridge respectively.